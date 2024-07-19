Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), down $37.86 to $305.20.

A global IT outage affecting flights and businesses appears to have been triggered by a faulty update sent from the cybersecurity company.

Scholastic Corp. (SCHL), down $7.15 to $29.41.

The school book publisher badly missed Wall Street's fourth-quarter sales and profit targets.

American Express Co. (AXP), down $8.31 to $240.89.

The credit card issuer delivered revenue for the latest quarter that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), up $33.05 to $449.19.

The maker of robotic-assisted surgical systems reported results that far outpaced what analysts were expecting.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), up 40 cents to $14.70.

The Ohio-based bank reported better-than-expected profit for the latest quarter as its total deposits increased.

SLB (SLB), up $1.46 to $50.18.

The Houston-based energy technology company reported higher earnings and revenue than analysts had expected.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI), down $17.49 to $82.83.

The property and casualty insurer reported a surprise loss for its latest quarter.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), down $4.80 to $126.91.

The Pittsburgh-based maker of paints and coatings cut its forecast for full-year earnings.