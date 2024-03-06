Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $32.01 to $329.57.

The cloud-based security company gave investors an encouraging profit and revenue forecast.

Ross Stores Inc., down $1.05 to $148.12.

The discount retailer's annual profit forecast fell short of analysts' expectations.

Thor Industries Inc., down $19.55 to $107.04.

The recreational vehicle maker slashed its profit forecast for its fiscal year.

Nordstrom Inc., down $3.36 to $17.54.

The department store operator gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Foot Locker Inc., down $10.07 to $24.24.

The shoe store gave investors a weak earnings forecast for the year.

Couchbase Inc., up $1.08 to $27.98.

The database company gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast for its current quarter.

DexCom Inc., up $11.94 to $133.72.

The medical device company got approval from regulators for an over-the-counter glucose monitor.

Nuvei Corp., down $2.48 to $22.79.

The payments processor gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the year.