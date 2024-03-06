NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $32.01 to $329.57.
The cloud-based security company gave investors an encouraging profit and revenue forecast.
Ross Stores Inc., down $1.05 to $148.12.
The discount retailer's annual profit forecast fell short of analysts' expectations.
Thor Industries Inc., down $19.55 to $107.04.
The recreational vehicle maker slashed its profit forecast for its fiscal year.
Nordstrom Inc., down $3.36 to $17.54.
The department store operator gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.
Foot Locker Inc., down $10.07 to $24.24.
The shoe store gave investors a weak earnings forecast for the year.
Couchbase Inc., up $1.08 to $27.98.
The database company gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast for its current quarter.
DexCom Inc., up $11.94 to $133.72.
The medical device company got approval from regulators for an over-the-counter glucose monitor.
Nuvei Corp., down $2.48 to $22.79.
The payments processor gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the year.