All nine Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) commissioner seats are up for election Tuesday, with four incumbents stepping down and 23 candidates vying for the nonpartisan spots.

Voters are also selecting two of four candidates to be seated on the Board of Estimate & Taxation (BET).

The winners will play critical roles in the city.

BET members work with other elected officials on a six-member board to set the maximum tax rates for most city funds and help manage the city's debt while the Park Board develops policies and enacts ordinances for the park system, which has 180 parks, its own police department and a $128.7 million annual budget.

The Park Board, which is made up of three at-large commissioners and six district commissioners, has also been embattled in controversy after large homeless encampments spread in parks across the city amid last summer's civil unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Park Board has spent $1 million to date on costs associated with encampments and lawsuits.

The candidates for Park Board seats have wide-ranging views on how to address homelessness, boost youth programs and expand access to parks.

Incumbents Meg Forney and Londel French as well as five candidates — Katherine Kelly, Mary McKelvey, Tom Olsen, Charles Rucker and Alicia D. Smith — are all vying for the three open at-large seats.

Billy Menz is running unopposed for the seat in District 1, which includes Nicollet Island and northeast Minneapolis. Eric Moran, Mike Shelton and Becka Thompson are vying for the seat in District 2, which spans north Minneapolis, the North Loop and parts of Theodore Wirth Park.

Incumbent AK Hassan is competing with Becky Alper and Mohamoud Hassan for the seat in District 3, which encompasses south Minneapolis from Powderhorn Park and West River Parkway to Bohemian Flats Park. Incumbent Jono Cowgill faces competition from Elizabeth Shaffer for District 4, which includes Loring Park, Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles and part of Bde Maka Ska.

Justin Cermak and Charles Rodgers are challenging incumbent Steffanie Musich for the seat in District 5, which has Lake Hiawatha, Lake Nokomis, Minnehaha Park and Diamond Lake. While Cathy Abene, Bob Fine, Risa Hustad and Barb Schlaefer are vying for District 6, which spans part of Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet.

In the Board of Estimate & Taxation, four candidates — Steve Brandt, Kevin Nikiforakis, Samantha Pree-Stinson and Pine Salica — are vying for two spots.