Police in West St. Paul say a large group of people confronted first responders and refused commands to leave the scene of a shooting at a gas station Sunday night that left two people injured.

Officers from several nearby agencies were called to the Marathon gas station at 433 E. Mendota Road to help with crowd control. Some people attempted to take control of a vehicle occupied by one of the shooting victims, according to a statement from West St. Paul police.

The original call came in about a woman who was shot in the foot near the gas pumps about 8:48 p.m. Police arrived and found the woman with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity and an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds, the statement said.

Both victims were taken to Regions Hospital. The woman suffered non-critical injuries. The man was rushed into surgery. His condition was not known Monday afternoon, police said.

Scores of onlookers descended on the scene and "confronted" police and medics, West St. Paul police said. Officers from South St. Paul, Inver Grove Heights, Mendota Heights, Eagan, Cottage Grove, Woodbury and St. Paul police departments, plus the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol were called in to help with crowd control and securing the scene, the statement said.

The victims are believed to have been the intended targets of the shots, police said. "Officers do not believe this is a random incident," the statement said.

No arrests have been made. Anybody with information is asked to call the West St. Paul Police Department at 651-552-4200.