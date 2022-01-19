A motorist died and a second driver was hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Hwy. 41 Chaska.

Killed in the crash was Spencer Olson, 33, of Chanhassen. Mary Anne Kulawik, 70, of Sioux City, Iowa was injured, the State Patrol said.

Olson was heading north on Hwy. 41 when his Nissan Sentra crossed the median and struck a southbound Jeep head-on, the patrol said. The Jeep spun around and was hit by a southbound Suburban, the patrol said.

Olson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to 212 Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the patrol said.

Kulawik, who was in the Jeep, was taken to M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital with noncritical injuries. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which was reported about 9:35 a.m., the patrol said.

Three people in the Suburban, including a 7-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl, were not injured, the patrol said.

Alcohol did not appear to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, the patrol said.