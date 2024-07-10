Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The same Crookston police officer who shot and killed a man in May also killed another man in last week's shooting at a homeless shelter.

Nick Gunner Fladland, 31, was identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) as the officer who used deadly force June 30. A forensic pathologist identified the man killed as Christopher Ryan Junkin, 44, of California, who died of multiple gunshot wounds at the Care and Share shelter.

Fladland, who has five years of law enforcement experience, is on critical leave. He was also on critical leave following the May 16 shooting when the BCA said he killed Andrew Scott Dale, 35, of Crookston, while responding to reports of him wielding a hatchet.

It's unclear how long such leave lasts but the shootings were 45 days apart.

Messages were left Wednesday morning with the BCA and Crookston police.

The BCA said in a news release that Fladland first deployed his Taser before firing his department handgun.

Officer Corey Rich, with two years of law enforcement experience, and Polk County deputy April Hansen deployed Tasers. Hansen has 14 years of law enforcement experience, according to the BCA, and she also used a chemical irritant.

The officers and deputy responded to reports of men allegedly fighting at a homeless shelter. When they arrived, the BCA said they made contact with Junkin, who was allegedly breaking items inside the shelter.

Junkin ignored their verbal commands and followed officers as they backed down a hallway, the BCA said.

Junkin's roommate at the shelter later told Valley News Live that Junkin was having a mental health episode.

The officers and deputies were wearing body cameras that captured portions of the incident. The BCA is reviewing this footage as part of an ongoing investigation.

As for the May 16 fatal shooting of Dale, Police Chief Darin Selzler said Dale "rapidly approached" police, who initially used less-lethal measures to stop him.

Two police officers and a Polk County sheriff's deputy fired at Dale after responding to a 911 call. Officers encountered him swinging a hatchet in the streets shortly before 1 a.m. in a residential area near the Polk County Government Center.

The BCA said officer Alex Rudnik first deployed his Taser and deputy Matt Benge fired 40-millimeter foam rounds.

Fladland fired his department handgun, striking Dale several times.

Junkin's family started an online fundraiser to help cover costs of cremation and to bring him back home to California. He leaves behind three children.

"He always had a big heart and gave the best bear hugs," wrote niece Amanda Elliott. "He will truly be missed. We, as a family, just want to bring Chris home."

Star Tribune staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this story.