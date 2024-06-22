SAN DIEGO — Jake Cronenworth homered, had a career-high five hits, including a go-ahead single in the seventh, and scored four runs for the San Diego Padres, who beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 9-5 on Friday night for their third straight win.

The Padres lost star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and left fielder Jurickson Profar to injuries, and committed four errors.

Tatis was removed two innings after suffering a bruised left triceps when he was hit by a pitch on the left elbow by former San Diego pitcher Colin Rea with two outs in the third. He went down on one knee in pain and was checked by a trainer. Tatis ran the bases and took his position in right field for the next two innings. When his turn in the batting order came up in the fifth, he was replaced by pinch-hitter Tyler Wade.

''It's going to be fairly sore,'' manager Mike Shildt. ''We'll check in on him tomorrow and kind of go from there.''

Tatis hit a 446-foot homer in Thursday night's 7-6 win.

Profar left after hitting a double in the seventh. He's been dealing with patellar tendinitis in his left knee for several weeks.

''Some days are better than others,'' Shildt said. ''He was in that moment where I appreciate it, he was like, 'Man, it doesn't feel great.' Again, more grit, more heart."

After Profar came out, Cronenworth singled off Hoby Milner (3-1) to bring in pinch runner Oscar Azocar for a 6-5 lead. The Padres added one when Donovan Solano was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and an error.

''Any way we can impact the game, get out there and try to help the team win is what I'm here for,'' Cronenworth said.

''It's just kind of what we've done all year. Incredible job," Cronenworth said. "They jump out to that 4-1 lead and it seemed like we just kept having good at-bats and trying to grind the guy down and got to their bullpen and did a really nice job with that.''

Luis Arraez hit a two-run homer and Manny Machado had four hits for the Padres.

''Man, you talk about some heart, grit, the ability to find solutions,'' Shildt said. ''We say it internally, winners do find solutions.''

Stephen Kolek (1-0) got the win and Enyel De Los Santos got the last five outs for his first save.

Cronenworth tied the game at 4 with a solo homer to right in the sixth, his 12th. Manny Machado doubled to chase Rea and Solano, who entered as a pinch hitter, hit a go-ahead single. Machado had four hits.

Cronenworth hit a walk-off homer Thursday night.

The Brewers tied it at 5 in the seventh on two straight singles and Kim's second throwing error of the game.

The Brewers took a 4-1 lead in the fifth, chasing Padres starter Dylan Cease in the process.

But the Padres began their comeback when Arraez homered to right with two outs in the fifth, his second.

Cease allowed four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings while striking out 10 and walking two.

Rea allowed five runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, walked two and struck out none.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Reinstated RHP Jakob Junis from the 60-day injured list. Optioned RHP Bradley Blalock to Double-A Biloxi. Junis was on the opening-day roster but made just one start before going on the IL with a shoulder injury. He'll pitch out of the bullpen. Blalock returns to Triple-A a day after pitching a scoreless inning and becoming the ninth Brewers player to make his MLB debut this season.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-2, 6.48 ERA) and Padres RHP Randy Vásquez (1-4, 5.70) are scheduled to start Saturday.

