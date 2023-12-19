MUSIC

Peabo Bryson and Haley Reinhart

Back in the day, Bryson teamed up with various singers like Patti Austin and Sheena Easton for the annual Colors of Christmas Tour. For this season's Home for the Holidays Tour, the veteran Grammy winner is pairing with 2011 "American Idol" favorite Reinhart, who has released five solo albums and toured with Postmodern Jukebox. Bryson is known for his duets, including "Tonight, I Celebrate My Love" with Roberta Flack and the Disney themes "Beauty and the Beast" with Celine Dion and "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" with Regina Belle. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $60-$75, dakotacooks.com)

JON BREAM

Trailer Trash's Trashy Little Xmas

Since the sidelining of Lee's Liquor Lounge, this honky-tonk version of a holiday concert has become a roaming affair, but this weekend it will settle in for three nights at another beloved historic watering hole. Good thing the dance floor there has been reinforced to handle all the boot-scootin'. Tennessee-reared frontman Nate Dungan and his band of ace twangers offer up seasonal classics like "Please Daddy Don't Get Drunk This Christmas" alongside their own old traditions, like breaking out the jingle stick. (8 p.m., Thu.-Sat., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $20-$35, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Caitlyn Smith

A decade after moving to Nashville — where she's co-written songs for Meghan Trainor, Miley Cyrus and Kenny and Dolly on top of landing her own record deal with Monument Records — the Cannon Falls native really replanted her roots in her native state in 2023. She's played three local shows already with her Minnesota Residency series, including a First Ave release party in September for her dramatic and rocky album, "High & Low." The finale is a special Christmas concert with a full band and her newly born third son in tow, for extra glad tidings. (8 p.m. Fri., Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $35-$51, axs.com)

C.R.

The Bad Plus

It's a tradition that dates back to 2001 at the old Dakota, the one in Bandana Square in St. Paul. That's where the Bad Plus began its run of late December shows. Back then, it was a lot of stocking cap-wearing jam band fans. Now, it's a popular eight-gig engagement drawing grown-up jam band lovers, jazz fans, rockers and anybody who likes to be challenged by music. The Bad Plus, which is rooted in the Twin Cities where percussionist Dave King still lives, has undergone personnel changes in recent years since the departure of pianist Ethan Iverson. Now the lineup is the original rhythm section of bassist Reid Anderson and King plus guitarist Ben Monder and saxophonist Chris Speed, who joined in late 2021. (5 & 7 p.m. Mon. and 6:30 & 8:30 Tue.-Thu., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$45, dakotacooks.com)

J.B.

St. Croix Valley Opera

Several successful opera singers raised in the St. Croix River Valley are coming home for the holidays to offer an evening of seasonal songs, arias, duets and a touch of pop. Among them are tenor Jack Swanson — who sang the title role in Minnesota Opera's "Edward Tulane" last season — and sopranos Katherine Henly (fresh from singing Handel's "Messiah" with the South Florida Symphony) and London-based Solveig Neseth, who just sang the title role in Donizetti's "Lucia di Lammermoor" at England's Brent Opera. (7 p.m. Thu.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 N. 4th St., Stillwater, $25, scvopera.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Twin Cities Catholic Chorale

For almost 50 years, local classical music lovers have been able to satisfy their cravings for Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven and Schubert on Sunday mornings at St. Paul's Church of St. Agnes. That's where this choir and conductor Marc Jaros gather with an orchestra of top-flight freelancers and some exceptional vocal soloists to perform the orchestral masses of those composers and others. After an a cappella Advent season, the bright light of Mozart's Coronation Mass bursts forth as Christmas Eve becomes Christmas Day. (11:15 p.m. Sun., 548 Lafond Av., St. Paul, free, catholicchorale.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'Mrs. Doubtfire'

Robin Williams' madcap performance as a divorced out-of-work actor who dresses as a Scottish nanny to see his kids made the 1993 film a runaway hit that grossed north of $400 million. Celebrated Broadway producer Kevin McCollum backs this stage adaptation that leans less on jokes centering on a man in a dress and more on the desire for familial connection. Real-life Broadway couple Rob McCLure and Maggie Lakis headline the tour that plays through Sunday. (7:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 & 6:30 p.m. Sun., Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $40-$139. hennepintheatretrust.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

'Some Enchanted Evening'

One of the most famous numbers from "South Pacific" gives this Broadway revue its title. "Some Enchanted Evening — The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein" features selections from "The Sound of Music," "The King and I," "Carousel" and "Oklahoma!" Serena Brook, Deidre Cochran and Roland Hawkins II, who sang in "We Shall Someday" at Theater Latté Da, lead the ensemble directed by Artistry co-artistic directors Allyson Richert and Ben Bakken. Andy Kust of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres supervises the music. (7:30 p.m. Wed. Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., except Christmas Eve. Ends Dec. 31. Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. $18-$48. 952-563-8575, artistrymn.org)

R.P.

ART

'What We Are and What We Were'

In his practice, Los Angeles-based artist Amir H. Fallah explores representation and portraiture in Western art. In his new solo exhibition at TOA Presents, he considers questions of migration, empathy and cultural exchange, juxtaposing visuals such as Persian miniature paintings, 20th-century abstraction, Gucci motifs, Ranger Rick magazine and the Woman, Life, Freedom movement. (Ends Dec. 27. 655 19th Av. NE., Suite 104, Mpls., 2-6 p.m. Fridays, and by appt., free, theorangeadvisory.com/toa-presents)

ALICIA ELER

DANCE

'Two x Two'

Two choreographers pair up with two musicians in this doubleheader for an evening of sonically enlivened movement. Berit Ahlgren has choreographed a trio set to the ethereal melodies of Kid Villain, a band led by Alex Proctor. Also on the bill is percussive dancer/choreographer Kaleena Miller, who teams up with expressive vocalist Aby Wolf. All of the collaborative works premiered earlier this year, and are coming to the Parkway Theater for one last encore to round out the year. (7 p.m. Fri., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. $30 advance, $40 door, 612-822-8080, parkwaytheater.org)

SHEILA REGAN

FAMILY

Grinch's Lair

Dust off the ugly Christmas sweater and Santa hat for a night of cocktails and merriment. The Seuss-themed cocktail event at the Hotel Emery will warm the heart of the grinchiest Grinch with decor inspired by the mean one's home, Whoville and Mount Crumpit. The curated cocktail menu includes the Cindy Lou Who, Max the Reindeer and other Seussian beverages. Reservations recommended. (4 p.m.-midnight Thu.-Sat., free, ages 21 and up. Ends Jan. 7. Hotel Emery, 215 S. 4th St., Mpls., thegrinchslair.com)