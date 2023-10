Crews demolish century-old church

The congregation disbanded in 2017 and donated the more than 140-year-old church building to the nonprofit, Simpson Housing Services. They are redeveloping Simpson United Methodist Church and a nearby home into a 70-bed homeless shelter and 42-unit apartment complex. It will open by early 2025.