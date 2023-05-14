Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A high-speed crash of a car in north Minneapolis left one man dead and another injured, officials said.

The wreck occurred about 3 p.m. Saturday near N. Lyndale and 51st avenues, police said.

Officers arrived there and located one man in his 20s dead inside the car, according to police.

A second man, also in his 20s, was outside the car and soon taken by emergency responders to HCMC with noncritical injuries, police said.

"Preliminary information suggests that the car was driving at a high rate of speed ... apparently drove off the road and then collided with a tree,," a statement from police read.

Along with excessive speed, impairment from either alcohol or illicit drugs may have been a factor in the crash, the statement noted.

Identities of the two men have yet to be released.