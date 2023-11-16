Sugared Cranberries

Makes 3 cups.

These can be your secret weapon throughout the holiday season. Use them to top desserts or salads, add a splash of whimsy to cocktails or eat them out of hand. Adapted from a New York Times recipe.

• 1 c. water

• 2 1/2 c. sugar, divided

• 3 c. fresh cranberries

Directions

Combine 1 cup water and 1 cup of sugar in a saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat until the sugar dissolves and the mixture comes to a simmer around the edges. Cool the syrup to room temperature.

When the syrup is cool, add the cranberries and stir to coat. Work in batches if necessary. Use a slotted spoon to remove the cranberries from the syrup and place them on a cooling rack set over a sheet pan to drain. Let the cranberries dry at least 45 minutes — they will be sticky. (Save the syrup for cocktails or another batch of cranberries.)

Pour the remaining 1 1/2 cups of sugar into a shallow dish and roll the cranberries, a few at a time, in the sugar until completely coated. Let them dry completely, then store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days. (Feel free to give them another shake in sugar if the sugar dissipates.) When the cranberries start to soften and/or weep, cook them down into a sauce.

Cranberry Cake

Makes 1 (9-inch) cake.

This recipe couldn't be easier, and is a not-as-sweet alternative to the dessert table. When topped with sugared cranberries and sprigs of strategically placed rosemary, it segues nicely into the holiday season. Adapted from a recipe by Andrew Zimmern.

• 3 tbsp. butter, plus more for greasing pan

• 1 c. sugar

• 2 c. flour

• 3 tsp. baking powder

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1 c. milk

• 3 c. whole cranberries

• Powdered sugar, for garnish

• Sugared cranberries (see recipe), optional

• Sprigs of rosemary, for optional garnish

• Whipped cream, for optional garnish

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch cake pan.

In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar with an electric mixer. Sift together flour, baking powder and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the butter and sugar, alternating with the cup of milk.

Fold cranberries into the batter.

Using a spatula, spread batter into the prepared cake pan. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes, until a cake tester or toothpick pulls out clean.

Remove from oven and cool completely on a baking rack. Remove cake from mold. When ready to serve, sprinkle with powdered sugar. Place sugared cranberries on top of cake and rosemary springs, if desired. Serve with whipped cream, if desired.

Cranberry Kissel

Makes 2 cups.

This recipe is inspired by the traditional Russian kissel, consisting of a sweetened purée of fruit — conventionally loganberries and cranberries — lightly thickened and served in glass goblets. Serve this with cookies, or as the base of a cranberry sauce to serve as a main (see below). From "Cooking My Way," by Jacques Pépin (Harvest, 2023).

• 1 (12-oz.) pkg. fresh cranberries

• 1 tbsp. grated orange zest

• 1 c. fresh orange juice

• 1/3 c. sugar

• 1 tsp. cornstarch

• 1/2 c. sour cream or sweetened whipped cream, for optional garnish

Directions

Put the cranberries, orange zest, orange juice, sugar and cornstarch in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat, cover and cook gently for about 8 minutes. The mixture will be thick and bright red. Set aside to cool.

When cool, divide among six glass goblets. Garnish, if desired, with the sour cream or sweetened whipped cream and serve with cookies.

To make into a relish: To transform this dessert into a spicy cranberry relish to serve on your holiday table, add 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg, and 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves to the saucepan in the first step. Then proceed according to the recipe, omitting the sour cream garnish. Refrigerated in a tightly covered jar, the relish will keep for a few weeks. Serve cold. In addition to turkey, the relish also pairs well with any roast poultry or roast pork.