COVID positivity test rates have risen over the last month in Minnesota. While the numbers are much lower than they were during the peak of the pandemic, the virus is still spreading.

More than 20 Minnesotans are being admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 every day, an increase from a low of nine per day earlier this spring.

In case COVID has been off your mind for a while, here are some ways to stay safe during a virus spike.

Make sure your COVID-19 vaccines are up to date

Vaccination is still the best protection against becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. Everyone 5 years and older should get one dose of any of the 2023–2024 updated COVID-19 vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Novavax — to protect against serious illness from COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Stay home

Sick or think you might be? Skipping that event or gathering can help keep your loved ones safe.

Wash your hands

Basic good hygiene like washing hands and covering your cough are even more important during periods of increased community illness.

Wear a mask

Masking can prevent the spread of viruses when there is a lot of illness in the community, if you or the people around you are high risk of becoming very sick from COVID-19 or if you were near someone who is or was recently sick with COVID-19. Masks are available at pharmacies, grocery stores and online.

Test for illness

COVID tests are available at pharmacies and other local stores. Insurance may cover the cost of the tests, but check your coverage.

If you don't have insurance, search for free COVID testing using the CDC's tool. These COVID-19 Community Testing sites with locations in Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Cloud and Brooklyn Center are free for all Minnesotans, no insurance required.

Consider Paxlovid or other antivirals for treatment

If you test positive, there are antiviral options available. The oral antivirals Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir) and Lagevrio (molnupiravir) are available at stores and are no longer distributed by the federal government. Patients may have co-pays for antivirals though providers are encouraged to help connect patients with assistance programs, according to MDH.

Know when to talk to your doctor

While mild symptoms like a fever or cough can be managed at home with over-the-counter meds, more severe symptoms like trouble breathing or chest pains are an emergency.