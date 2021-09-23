The effects of COVID-19 are still a foremost concern of the Minnesota State High School League, as is athletic eligibility and how it's determined by the league, and the future of shot clocks in high school basketball.

Those issues headed up Thursday's MSHSL area meeting for athletic and activities directors held at Edinburgh USA Golf Club in Brooklyn Park.

The newest addition to the MSHSL staff, Associate Director Charlie Campbell, said one of the league's biggest concerns is lack of a statewide mandate on COVID protocols. Leaving the guidelines up to individual school districts, he said, has opened the door to a wide variance in cooperation from parents.

"When the mandates came from the state, parents didn't question it," he said. "They knew what they had to do. Now, they want to fight back. They want to say 'It's my family's decision.' Well, no, it's not."

He added that the league doesn't have the resources nor the appetite to enforce the various rules that are in place.

"It puts the league in an impossible place. We're just not equipped to do that," he said.

MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens told the 100 or so ADs gathered they are anticipating the league following the latest CDC recommendations, which are asking for a 10-day quarantine for any reported positive cases. So far, the league has yet to take that step.