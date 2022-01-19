COVID has prompted the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra to cancel its weekend concerts for the second time in three weeks.

The SPCO blamed positive COVID-19 tests and confirmed exposures among musicians, staff and stage crew for its decision to call off performances slated for 11 a.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Ordway Concert Hall; Saturday evening's concert was to have been livestreamed, as well.

The centerpiece of the program, a new work by St. Paul singer/composer PaviElle French, will be premiered at a later date. Ticket holders may exchange tickets for another concert, or bank them for future use.

Two weeks ago, the SPCO canceled its first Neighborhood Series concerts of the season while it revised its COVID protocols.

Beginning Feb. 1, the orchestra will require all audience members to present proof of vaccination and a booster shot, or a negative result from a medically supervised PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of a performance; rapid home tests will not be accepted. Non-cloth masks such as N95, KN95 or surgical masks also will be required.