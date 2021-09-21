Students at Minneapolis' Edison High School will continue their learning online for the next two weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

A "significant" number of students will have to quarantine due to exposure from other students who tested positive for the virus, according to a Facebook statement from Minneapolis Public Schools on Tuesday afternoon. Students will begin distance learning Wednesday and return to in-person classes on Oct. 6.

"Please note that while the number of COVID-positive students was not large, exposure is broad due to students moving from class to class at the high school level," according to another statement on the school's website.

COVID-19 tests will be available at the high school.

School meals will not be available and the school recommended those in need use Little Kitchen Food Shelf at 1500 NE. 6th St. or Rescue Now Services at 697 NE. 13th Av., according to the statement.

The school's homecoming, slated for Oct. 1, will be rescheduled, and all athletic practices, games and in-school clubs and activities have been canceled.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759