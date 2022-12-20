Minnesota is debuting a free telehealth option for people with COVID-19 to hasten access to antiviral treatments when they are most effective.

The program allows people to present results of at-home or clinical COVID-19 tests to online providers and then have prescriptions filled at their local pharmacies or delivered to their homes if they live in remote areas.

"We know that accessing therapeutics within five days of developing symptoms of COVID-19 can greatly improve outcomes and help Minnesotans to avoid severe illness or hospitalization," said Jan Malcolm, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health, in a statement Monday afternoon.

Minnesota spent $555,000 to launch the program and will use state-designated COVID-19 funds of about $130,000 per month to keep it running. The program is in partnership with Cue Health, a San Diego-based manufacturer of diagnostic tests that will provide the telehealth service. People download the Cue app on mobile devices to access virtual visits with licensed providers, but they can use any COVID-19 tests — not just those made by the company.

The option comes at an uncertain time in the arc of the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota. Coronavirus infection numbers and COVID-19 hospitalizations had remained steady in the late summer and fall, but started to increase in late November.

Sampling of wastewater for viral material has been a key barometer of pandemic activity in Minnesota, because it isn't dependent on whether people are seeking COVID-19 tests. Viral levels at the Metropolitan Wastewater Treatment Plant in St. Paul are up 65% over the past four weeks, though they didn't increase at all in the most recent week.

A subvariant of the coronavirus called BQ.1 made up 61% of the viral material found at the St. Paul plant last week — a concern because some variants have shown a tendency to evade immunity from vaccinations or prior infections. Some monoclonal antibody infusions that treated earlier forms of COVID-19 have not worked against the latest viral strains.

Paxlovid is the most common antiviral treatment for COVID-19, and proved most effective in clinical trials. Minnesota was among the first to offer a test-to-treat approach at some of its COVID-19 testing sites, where people could immediately learn their infection status and receive prescriptions for the oral pills that could be filled nearby or on-site.

Treatments that reduce hospitalizations have the added benefit of reducing pressure on Minnesota's health systems. Bed space at hospitals has been extremely tight amid an unexpected early start to the influenza season and other wintertime illnesses and injuries.

Minnesota hospitals had 86% of their inpatient beds filled on Friday — with 649 inpatient cases of COVID-19 contributing to the total load of 8,285 patients, according to the most recent federal pandemic tracking data. A total over 8,000 has been a rough indicator of hospital overcrowding during the past three years of the pandemic in Minnesota.