SAN JOSE, Calif. — Logan Couture scored at 50 seconds of overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

''I thought for most of that game we were the better team," Couture said. "We played extremely hard. We played smart. We played good hockey.''

Mario Ferraro had a goal and assist, Oskar Lindblom and Tomas Hertl also scored and former Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun had two assists in his NHL debut. James Reimer made 23 saves.

Thrun is the second Sharks defenseman to have a multi-point game in his NHL debut, joining Scott Hannan, who also had two assists in his first game in October 1998.

''I was just trying to keep it simple and just enjoy the first couple of shifts and then build from there," Thrun said

Nicolas Hague, Ivan Barbashev, and Michael Amadio scored for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves. Vegas wrapped up a playoff spot earlier when Pittsburgh beat Nashville.

''I mean, we're playing for home advantage right now. Every team wants that, so we're gonna stay focused here for the remaining 7 games," Golden Knights' forward William Karlsson said.

Amadio tied it at 10:07 of the third with his 14th goal of the season.

''Well, we shortened the bench. I mean, just sometimes, that's what it takes. A different line. And guys, maybe they're stale or whatever, with who they're playing with, or whatnot. And that shouldn't happen," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. "But that's a mental mindset that sometimes you put yourself into, and you gotta get yourself out, and I thought this was going to be all about a mental challenge.''

