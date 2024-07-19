YEKATERINBURG, Russia — Court in Russia says closing arguments begin in trial of US reporter Evan Gershkovich on spying charges that he denies.
Most Read
-
Minnesota's 50 highest-paid executives, with No. 1 at $59.5M
-
At RNC, Trump's inner circle adamant they can turn Minnesota red
-
Biden is isolated at home as Obama, Pelosi and other Democrats push for him to reconsider 2024 race
-
Deadly crash shatters California 'dream life' being built by Twin Cities high school sweethearts
-
Black Crowes cancel Minnesota Yacht Club appearance set for Friday