Adam Zimmer, a former Vikings defensive coordinator when his father was head coach, had an eye injury when he was found dead on his couch by police, who had information that he possibly had been drinking excessively, according to a recent court filing.

The 38-year-old Zimmer's body was located in his townhouse on the afternoon of Oct. 31 by police, who were there on a request for a welfare check at his home in the 2500 block of Condon Court in Mendota Heights.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to disclose a cause or manner for the death, and Police Capt. Wayne Wegener said there is no suspicion of foul play.

However, a search warrant affidavit filed in Dakota County District Court last week said officers were called to Zimmer's home after receiving reports he "had passed out from drinking."

Officers arrived to find Zimmer seated on a couch, and he "appeared to have bruising or blood pooling around his eye."

The filing, which was asking for court permission to search the home, added that a woman would be there when police arrived. The filing did not identify the woman or explain her relationship to Zimmer, if any.

At the time of his death, Adam Zimmer was living in the Twin Cities suburb and working remotely as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mike Zimmer coached the Vikings from 2014 until he and most of his staff, including Adam Zimmer, were dismissed after the 2021 season.

Born in Ogden, Utah, Adam Zimmer grew up in Colleyville, Texas, while Mike Zimmer was a defensive coach for the Dallas Cowboys, according to his online obituary. Adam Zimmer played football for Trinity University in San Antonio as a safety from 2002 to 2005 and graduated with a degree in finance.

"Adam was competitive but humble," his online obituary read. "He was an all around good guy and put others ahead of himself. He was kind, family loving and sports obsessed. ... He had a quiet confidence and had a devoted relationship with Jesus Christ."

A funeral mass for Adam Zimmer is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Catholic Community Church in Coffeyville.

Adam Zimmer is preceded in death by his mother, who died in 2009 of natural causes. He is survived by his grandmother Ann, father Mike, and sisters Marki and Corri.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to former Viking Anthony Barr's foundation, Raise the Barr: https://www.raisethebarr.org.