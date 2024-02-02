ATLANTA — Court filing discloses a 'personal relationship' between Fani Willis and prosecutor she hired in Trump's Georgia case.
Most Read
-
Should you cancel your Delta SkyMiles Amex card? A breakdown of the new benefits and fees
-
Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic leaving leadership post as cancer returns
-
Suspected arson strikes Golden Valley offices of conservative think tank
-
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
-
Souhan: Five steps the Vikings need to take this offseason