After serving as a We Fest headliner this past summer, Kane Brown will return to Minnesota in spring 2024 for another Target Center concert — this one featuring Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard as his opener.

The "Heaven" and "What Ifs" country music hitmaker confirmed an April 19 date at the Minneapolis arena as part of his In the Air Tour, which will also hit Des Moines on April 18 and Grand Forks, N.D., on April 20. North Carolina quartet Parmalee will open the shows.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Sept. 28 at 10 a.m., but fans can register now at kanebrownmusic.com for access to presale options that begin Tuesday. Prices for the seats have not yet been publicized.

Brown, 29, played to about 10,000 fans at Target Center for his first Twin Cities arena headlining gig in January 2022. His star has continued to rise since then, with the recent No. 1 hits "Bury Me in Georgia" and "Thank God." His new single, "I Can Feel It," comes out Thursday and is based on a sample of Phil Collins' iconic drumming in "In the Air Tonight" — hence the name of Brown's upcoming tour.