I have fond memories of attending St. Mark's grade school in the 1950s. I've always said fourth grade was my favorite class.

It was clear that our teacher, Mrs. Margaret Nash, loved us. Nine-year-old me was devoted to her to the point that I used part of my meager allowance to buy a tiny statue of the Virgin Mary, wrapped it and pestered my Dad to drive me to her house to give it to her just before Christmas.

And I loved my classmates. Many of them are still friends six decades later.

That's why I was stunned to read "Teachers' love held them until the last" (Opinion Exchange, May 27).

I understand that the writer's purpose was to try to make herself and her readers feel better about the moments leading up to the massacre of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. But her description of what she thought took place was such a whitewash of the horrible reality that I thought I was reading something penned by a publicist for the NRA.

If, at the end of the school year, a gunman armed with an AR-15 had entered my fourth-grade classroom, killed Mrs. Nash and then proceeded to kill the majority of my classmates, I would not be basking in the golden moments of love and light that I had felt from my teacher and my friends.

There would have been no time to look to Mrs. Nash for instruction — her death would have happened too fast. I would be huddled under a desk, having daubed myself in the blood of one of my dead classmates (Greg? Jim? Joanne?) pretending to be dead and praying for the police to come and save me and whoever else was left.

Those moments would be seared into my brain as they are now seared into the souls of the surviving children. There would be no love and light.

Even with years of counseling they (and others at the school as well as family members, law enforcement and medical personnel) will suffer post-traumatic stress disorder most likely for the rest of their lives.

A bullet fired from an AR-15 does not make a clean entrance and exit through a victim's body. It is designed to shred surrounding organs and can leave an exit wound bigger than a child's fist. How does that fit with love and light?

I challenge everyone reading this to stop trying to comfort themselves — and instead join the fight to control guns. Control guns, not do away with them. Do something difficult: promise to publicly and privately support only politicians who support gun control. If you normally vote Republican, make note of the way in which Republican politicians remain in thrall to the NRA.

Please join the fight for gun control. If the thought of doing so makes you uncomfortable, remember the fourth-grade children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and the first-grade children at Sandy Hook in Connecticut. Remember the many children killed or injured with a gun they find under a pillow or in someone's purse.

Achieving some measure of gun control won't save all young lives, but it will save many. And isn't that the most important thing when it comes to children? Take action that will, ultimately, help many to live, rather than to die immediately or to bleed out on a classroom floor while waiting for help to arrive.

Theresa J. Lippert lives in St. Paul.