I was struck by how the Minnesota mayors who signed an April 21 commentary defended reasonable city fees while ignoring the costs of regulation ("Cities are part of the solution, not the problem"). As they stated, Minnesota does have statutes that limit city fees. However, land use regulations (i.e., zoning) impose many costs and thereby impact production of affordable housing.

This is especially true in inner-ring suburbs such as Edina, St. Louis Park, Crystal, etc. The reason is that these cities are built out — every lot already has a building upon it.

Start with residential zoning. Single-family-home zoning accounts for about 60% of the land area in each city, land that is producing no additional housing in inner-ring suburbs. The construction of each new house (+1) begins with the teardown of an older home (-1, for net 0). In Edina, there have been nearly 100 teardowns each year over the past decade. That's 1,000 "new" houses but zero additional homes on those properties.

Multifamily residential zoning accounts for about 10% of the land area and suffers a bit less from this dynamic as new buildings can be larger. However, zoning still imposes a cost. More on that in a moment.

The remaining 30% of land area allocates about 10% to city buildings and parks, and 20% essentially to commercial use. I'll draw my example from St. Louis Park as I'm most familiar with their zoning.

The city's commercial land area is dominated by C2 Neighborhood Commercial zoning, which allows for two-story buildings including multifamily buildings. C2 zoning may invoke the image of a small town downtown, with stores or restaurants on the first floor and apartments or offices above. Unfortunately, the zoning contains many ancillary rules such as setbacks from the street, floor area ratio and parking minimums, among others.

Parking minimums are the biggest constraint in St. Louis Park, as many of its older commercial buildings provide limited to no parking. The parking minimum for restaurants (Sec. 36-361) is the most absurd. What's essentially required is one parking space per each 60 square feet of floor area. This is 255 square feet of parking for each 60 square feet of floor area.

So, to convert a single-story building along Excelsior Avenue South into a restaurant, you would need to purchase three buildings. The first building is converted into a restaurant, the other two are torn down and converted to parking in order to meet the parking minimum. To convert a two-story into first floor restaurant and second floor apartments would require the purchase of four buildings, three of which will be converted to parking. These are costs of regulation.

The city does offer an alternative, which is to negotiate a zoning change for an individual development. In this scenario, a developer purchases land and then hires lawyers and architects to negotiate with the city. This negotiation covers all aspects of the zoning from numbers of floors and parking spaces required to how many trees will be planted. The negotiation lasts one to two years and ends when both the Planning Commission and City Council approve the plan. Risks are still imposed on the developer as their plan can be rejected. Bridgewater Bank went through this process twice before it could build. Lawyers and architects and delay are all costs of regulation.

The affordable housing crisis won't be solved so long as a year or two of negotiation is involved for each development. I am in no way advocating that cities abandon all regulations. Just less regulation for lower impact developments. Maybe, just maybe, simplify how low-impact six- to 10-plexes can be built in commercial areas, as this type of building fits nicely in our historic neighborhoods.

Ronald Hobson lives in St. Louis Park.