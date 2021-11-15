Early November in Minnesota, we moved our clocks back to standard time. We finally ended the stretch of eight months of the so-called daylight saving time (DST) rule. Back to standard time, when clocks say noon in the winter, the sun is actually close to its highest point (solar noon). Happily we can say that the standard time of Minnesota is a natural standard time.

Where was the Star Tribune this spring when a bill about clocks had little debate and passed in a budget bill? In May, a Minnesota bill passed and could catapult us soon into permanent DST. Some refer to it as a "Dark Mornings Bill." Bill HF72/SF149 was created in January and handled with little scientific and public oversight. I testified against it to advocate for the better choice of standard time. But the bill was inserted last minute into an omnibus budget bill and was passed, pending federal authorization for such a change.

This November, Minnesota still went back to its natural standard time because the federal law currently protects standard time. But in 2022 things could be different. The federal protective law could be changed by bills such as the one calling itself "Sunshine Protection Act" authored by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. Rubio, a Republican, has managed to have support from Democrats. On Nov. 4 he wrote his bill into an amendment of a defense budget bill about to be voted.

Interestingly, on Nov. 5 — online only — the Star Tribune shared news of a recent AP-NORC poll about daylight saving time and standard time that shows that many more polled Americans say they prefer permanent standard time rather than permanent DST.

But then on Nov. 10, the Star Tribune's opinion editors published an "Other Views" editorial by the Miami Herald that sided with Rubio's bill and facts.

To fix the problems created by time changes, the editorial proposes to extend DST year-round and argues that the pros outweigh the cons. No words that the problems and the time changes were created by DST. Few words about the cons during the eight months of current seasonal DST. No words about cons that would appear during the four months it would take over. No mention of the 1974 failed experiment of DST in the winter that was quickly pulled back. It was tragic in terms of gloom and kids riding to school in the dark. The expected energy savings were not really seen.

More and better information should be published.

About health, a large scientific coalition publicly supports permanent standard time vs. DST. Standard time gives better access to daylight, morning daylight first, and helps sleep and health.

About energy, studies and facts are available to illustrate that Americans spend more on fossil fuels and emit more with DST. A reputable study (Kotchen and Grant) showed that Indiana households in 2006 spent more on utilities with DST. In 2010, a national fuel retailing lobby inadvertently published a public statement saying that DST brings them billions of dollars.

Not only does DST not save energy, it actually is a driver of carbon emissions, with more energy consumption, less sleep and more general consumption. Permanent DST would be even more of a carbon-emitter. With DST in the winter, Minnesotans could expect their heating bills to rise.

Changing clock habits can bring many opportunities but could not be easy for everybody so information, education, assistance are important.

What about permanent standard time for Minnesota?

No change to federal law is needed for it. It exists in Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and several territories. If Minnesota were to opt for it, there would be no federal delay.

Do Minnesotans care about waking up in the cold and darkness and paying higher utility bills? Are they concerned for their health, for the climate? Then they should act to prevent any federal change that could allow DST in the winter. They should also write to and call their local representatives, senators and Gov. Tim Walz to ask for a new bill to have natural standard time year-round.

And, please, Star Tribune — help shed more daylight on this dark daylight saving time matter.

Laetitia Moreau lives in Minnetrista and is involved in the initiative Naturaltime365 for Minnesota and Beyond (naturaltime365.us).