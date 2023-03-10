Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

Knock, knock … door opens.

"Hi, I'm a candidate running for the Minnesota Legislature. How could Minnesota take care of its people better?" Conversation ensues.

Repeat tens of thousands of times at front doors across Minnesota and you get a good idea of what is on Minnesotans' minds.

The overwhelming response candidates received from Minnesotans during last year's campaign was simple: reduce crime, improve education, lower taxes.

Senate Democrats claim to be delivering for Minnesota ("DFL is delivering for Minnesota," Opinion Exchange, March 7) but voters watching this session are wondering why they aren't working on our real priorities. Their campaign was filled with promises of cutting taxes, supporting our police and protecting abortion. So, what are they doing?

Democrats rushed legislation to allow minors abortion and sterilization procedures without parental consent. They raised the cost of your electricity bill by mandating green energy from technology not ready to meet the modern demands of cold-weather climates. They gave undocumented immigrants an all-access pass to Minnesota, including our federal buildings and airports. Felons who are still demonstrating they will not reoffend are now allowed to vote.

These issues are not what Minnesotans were talking about at the door.

Despite bipartisan agreement to eliminate the state tax on Social Security benefits, Democrats are trying to gain support for just partial elimination. I'll be clear: We can pass full elimination if just one Democrat would join us. But constituent needs are getting the back seat to special interests and the Democrat machine's agenda.

Senate Republicans, on the other hand, listened on the campaign and are focused on putting Minnesotans' needs first. We heard you when you asked for a break on Social Security taxation, lower income taxes and property tax relief. Again, we welcome any Democrat who made these campaign promises to join us, and we can pass a bill right away.

Democrat public safety bills to get tough on crime and support law enforcement have been nonexistent. After giving felons the right to vote and illegal immigrants the right to drive, they also want to legislate a five-year cap on probation to release criminals from supervision earlier. They aren't talking about increasing penalties for repeat violent criminals, giving law enforcement resources they need, or recruiting and retaining men and women into the career of public safety. We know we can do more to keep people safe from the real threats of carjacking, gang violence and illicit drugs. We should be encouraging people into criminal justice degrees and programs. We can stop the revolving door with mandatory minimums and increased penalties for known repeat offenders. We must hold the system accountable to the public with transparency for attorneys and judges.

Senate Republicans also understand the importance of Minnesota's world-class education system. Despite a decade of funding increases, our kids need help. Mandates for divisive, politically motivated agendas in our kids' classrooms are a prerequisite to nearly all Democrat education bills. There is little evidence this would address the critical education gaps in our schools. To solve the problem, let's ensure funding for science-backed reading methods for every student, teacher and school in the state. That is something we should all be in favor of investing in.

That's what Senate Republicans envision for the state and its people. There are real needs in Minnesota, and there were real promises made on the campaign trail. But there is only one real way to meet the needs and keep the promises, and it's with our ideas to help kids learn to read again, cut taxes and tackle public safety concerns with real solutions.

Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, is minority leader of the Minnesota Senate.