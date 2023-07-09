Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

Last week Star Tribune Opinion published a commentary by police critic Radley Balko ("Half the Golden Valley police force quit. Crime dropped," July 6). The author's delusional take? Crime decreased once the Golden Valley Police Department (GVPD) lost almost all its police officers.

This narrative is obviously false, for two major reasons. The few remaining officers still working are unable to conduct self-initiated field activity, and a significant number of the calls for service are being handled and reported under the Hennepin County Sheriff's Department.

But what's worse, the author is mocking city residents who want increased public safety. He's jeering at victims of crime who face substantial wait times in their pursuit of justice, and he's insulting the men and women in law enforcement who work every day to protect the Golden Valley community from those seeking to cause harm.

On behalf of our rank-and-file officers in Golden Valley, it is my responsibility as leader of Minnesota's largest public safety labor union to present factual, on-the-ground reports about the current public safety situation.

These past few years have been the darkest times for law enforcement and community public safety. The "defund the police" movement gained momentum. Grouping all officers together because of the actions of a few has had incredibly negative consequences — for both law enforcement and the safety of our communities as fewer law enforcement officers are able to prevent crime and assist victims.

We all know crime has increased — violent carjackings, shootings and more. There are less officers able to patrol our streets as a result of administrative defunding and the contempt directed to the profession, fewer officers apply and many retire early. Deterrence and public safety are threatened. Criminals are emboldened. And unfortunately, summertime is when crime is at its peak.

The Golden Valley community should know there are serious crimes in Golden Valley and victims of crime deserve justice. And it's failing to happen under the current leadership. City leaders have chosen an agenda that does not encourage recruitment or retention of police officers.

If you think crime stats are down in Golden Valley, think again. A large reason is they're underreported. Many times, there is only one officer on duty at any given time to respond to calls to assist and stop crimes in progress. If a tree falls in a forest and there's no one around to hear, does it make a sound?

Golden Valley leaders should know the most effective deterrent of crime is the certainty of being caught. That's why there is "Operation Safe Summer" with an increase of officers in Minneapolis, and an array of joint ventures to increase police presence on the streets. It should alarm families and businesses in Golden Valley to hear its mayor does not want to fully staff the city's Police Department immediately.

The GVPD's staffing problems are worse than Minneapolis and every other surrounding community. Twenty-eight of the 31 officers and many civilian employees have left the department, which is decades of experience and knowledge in both the sworn-police-officer and civilian sides of the department. The citizens of Golden Valley should be demanding answers from city leaders as to why since December 2020 there are only three remaining licensed police officers.

The Golden Valley Police Department is budgeted for 31 full-time officers. Right now, it has a chief, two assistant chiefs, four sergeants and six officers. But that doesn't tell the full story. Two are in training and two "light duty." That leaves a grand total of 10 out of 31 officers from the chief on down to take calls for service 24/7/365 for more than 20,000 residents. This is unacceptable.

The mayor and city administration has repeatedly told the public that every police department is having staffing issues like this, which is false. Not even the Minneapolis Police Department has a shortage of this magnitude, nor does any other department in Minnesota of Golden Valley's size. The surrounding cities — New Hope, Crystal, Plymouth, St. Louis Park, Robbinsdale — are fully staffed. Due to current leadership, Golden Valley has become an island destination for criminals from outside the community.

Services to residents from the Police Department have been cut. Investigations have been turned over to an outside private contractor (which is unheard of in the law enforcement profession). Remaining officers are working shifts by themselves with no backup.

If you are a victim of crime, response times for Priority 1 calls for service have dramatically increased. You're waiting longer than ever for help if you are a victim of a burglary, robbery, carjacking and more. This all adds up to failed leadership and putting the safety of the employees of the Golden Valley Police Department, citizens of Golden Valley and visitors to Golden Valley in a dangerous position. As a result, deputies of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Department are stepping in to assist.

Due to actions by the mayor and city administration, the reputation of the Police Department and city leadership is at an all-time low, which affects the ability to hire good, qualified candidates.

But the commentary author insists that fewer officers is a good thing, which is both ridiculous and dangerous at the same time. Using this commentator's logic, if crime goes down when there are not as many officers working the streets, then there would be no need for police officers. This is totally out of touch with what we've experienced in Golden Valley with officers and victims of crimes. If you listen to the residents, you listen to the business owners and their employees, they are tired of being afraid. They are tired of not being able to live their lives the way they want to live them. They are tired of looking over their shoulder as they to take their kids to school, operate their business each day or visit a local park.

Every single person — in every single community — deserves to be safe. Ensuring public safety is a core function and the number one priority of government leaders. Golden Valley residents deserve a strong and well-staffed police department and deserve city leaders who support public safety.

Jim Mortenson is executive director of Law Enforcement Labor Services Inc., a labor union that represents police, fire, 911 dispatchers, corrections officers and public safety support staff personnel throughout Minnesota, including the rank-and-file officers of the Golden Valley Police Department.