D.J. Tice treated us to a Dickensian take on inequality ("Scrooge, Cratchit and the enigmas of inequality," Dec. 18), citing a study in American Economic Journal: Applied Economics, "Why is Europe More Equal than the United States?"

As I read it, Tice's takeaway from the study suggests that "pre-distribution" may be more effective than "redistribution." That is, unlike European workers, American workers are being ripped off by corporations faster than governments can intervene to offset the rip-offs. (Well, duh! Railroad strike, anyone?)

Richard Franklin Pettigrew told us as much exactly 100 ago. Lawyer, surveyor, railroad builder-owner-operator and politician, Pettigrew represented the Dakota Territory in Congress and served two terms as South Dakota's first U.S. senator. In 1917, he was charged by President Woodrow Wilson's Justice Department under the Espionage Act for saying that World War I was a capitalist scheme designed to further enrich the already wealthy. Pettigrew's able lawyer, Clarence Darrow, rope-a-doped the feds until the administration of President Warren G. Harding dropped the charges.

Pettigrew's 1922 book, "Triumphant Plutocracy," was a look back at his 50 years in public service and shed some light on our home-grown American brand of inequality. He held a particular disdain for bankers: "The banking business is a parasite business; the banker is a member of a parasite class … he is encouraged and assisted in his efforts to pluck his fellow men."

The author was widely traveled and educated on the American system of money:

"Before going to Japan, I talked with the Japanese Minister [Soyeda] in Washington … . I had noticed in reading his book on Japanese banking that Japan had at first adopted the American National Banking system, but had abandoned it after four years of trial. I asked Soyeda why this was. He explained that four years had convinced them that the system was entirely unworkable because under it the bankers could cause an expansion of the currency whenever it was profitable for the bankers to expand, and a contraction of the currency whenever it was profitable for them to contract. The resulting panics benefited the creditor class and ruined the producing class."

In related 2022 news, the Federal Reserve just raised interest rates another half-percent.

Pettigrew studied law at the University of Wisconsin. In diamond-clear prose, he excoriated not just bankers, but imperialists, lawyers, corporations, Congress and the crooked judiciary. He meticulously researched and prepared his own charts and tables demonstrating America's income and wealth inequalities, and arrived at some conclusions: "You will see that sixty-five per cent of the people own five per cent of the wealth and that two per cent of the population … own sixty per cent of the wealth."

Of that rarefied 2%, he wrote: "They did not produce that wealth. It was all produced by the sixty-five per cent of the population who have nothing. They were able to do it because they owned the government and the courts, and enacted the laws which made it possible."

Pettigrew suggested a remedy: "It is the duty of the sixty-five per cent of our population who produced all the wealth to reach over and take back the sixty per cent of the wealth which the two million thieves have stolen from them, and appropriate it to the general welfare … ."

Richard F. Pettigrew was a flaming socialist who knew a century ago that Congress was already well and fully bought. Like Charles Dickens in "A Christmas Carol," he ended his book on a mistakenly optimistic note, approvingly noting the worker-focused Russian revolutions of 1905 and 1917.

The good people of Sioux Falls recently, if belatedly, rediscovered Pettigrew's legacies and created a museum in his honor.

Make a New Year's resolution to get a copy of "Triumphant Plutocracy" — it's a free PDF online. Old Charlie Dickens would have heartily approved.

William Beyer lives in St. Louis Park.