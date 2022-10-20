Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

I am a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Lake Wilson, about 25 miles from the South Dakota border in southwest Minnesota. Our family farm was started by my great-grandfather, and today my wife and I operate the farm. I have served as vice chairman of the National Corn Growers Stewardship Action Team, and as a mentor with the Minnesota Soil Health Coalition.

We have placed significant emphasis on implementing conservation practices on our farm, and over the past 10 years have strip-tilled or refrained from tilling at all as a way to preserve the soil. We have planted cover crops to prevent erosion and improve soil health and water quality.

I am compelled to respond to "Growers learn to adapt to wet world" (Oct. 9) by addressing a few key themes that received superficial examination.

Subsurface drainage is used on productive, poorly drained soils prevalent in Minnesota to reduce surface runoff and increase water infiltration and retention, in conjunction with practices like reduced tillage and cover crops. Subsurface drainage is instrumental for using many conservation practices and helps keep moisture in soils at optimal levels to ensure quality crop growth and production.

Cited in the article for "changing how water moves across the landscape and into waterways," subsurface drainage and other tools used in production agriculture are needed to optimize production and actually prevent insurance claims. Without practices like subsurface drainage, field work would be delayed and growth conditions would be compromised, leading to reduced yields and a greater probability of crop insurance claims.

Crop insurance, meanwhile, said in the article to "encourage continued farming in flood-prone areas," is food security and complements the U.S. Department of Agriculture's conservation assistance programs. Crop insurance programs, offered through a public-private partnership, help growers manage risk on prime farmland and avoids farming marginal land to meet global food demands.

Global events, including natural disasters like drought, are placing more pressure on regions of the world that have the most optimal crop production conditions. Therefore, crop producers need to ensure we use all the tools available in those areas to avoid producing in vulnerable regions of the globe — which would put food availability across the globe at risk.

Farmers are always evaluating ways to improve productivity while minimizing negative environmental impacts, particularly given the volatile nature of input costs including seed, fertilizer and fuel. Efficient use of these resources is good economically for the farmer and reduces impact on the environment.

Ultimately, farmers understand that they are stewards of the land they farm. Taking care of the soil and water, and being concerned for the ripple effects of our actions, are often top of mind for growers.

However, as farmers work to provide the food, fiber, and fuel necessary for life, the tools vital to production agriculture need to be better understood and viewed as necessary for helping to manage risk and adapt to changing conditions, rather than being viewed as the problem.

Bryan Biegler, of Lake Wilson, Minn., is past president, Minnesota Corn Growers Association.