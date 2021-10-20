Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, recently wrote a 700-word commentary about public safety ("We need common-sense control — of criminals," Opinion Exchange, Oct. 15). I wholeheartedly agree with 699 of those words.

As a dad raising kids in Minneapolis, I deeply appreciate Limmer's commitment to reducing crime.

The one word that rang hollow, though, came when Limmer described how a suspect charged with the recent St. Paul mass shooting was on the streets because he'd been released early from a sentence for another crime. Limmer wrote that this criminal "should not have been released that early, and that responsibility belongs on the judge." (My emphasis.)

Accountability is important, especially for public servants whose decisions have serious impacts on public safety. But to shame one individual judge crosses from ensuring accountability into scapegoating.

The commentary doesn't note that the other crime — for which the St. Paul shooter had been released early — was a DWI. The public record shows that the stayed sentence for the DWI was the result of a plea bargain between the prosecutor, defense attorney and defendant. To anyone claiming that they, sitting as a judge presiding over the plea bargain hearing in a DWI case, would have foreseen the defendant perpetrating a mass shooting: please lend me your crystal ball.

Yes, the judge approved the plea bargain — but in doing so, she was working within the constraints of our current system, as all district court judges do. That current system, as Limmer rightly notes, is not set up to deliver public safety effectively.

If the judge had rejected the proposed plea bargain, the defendant likely would have ended up going to trial — which wouldn't necessarily have led to conviction given that efforts to defund and demoralize law enforcement (which Limmer rightly criticizes) mean that our police officers, crime lab technicians and prosecutors often don't have the necessary tools to investigate and prosecute crimes effectively.

So as we move forward, rather than shaming individual judges, let's all push every element of the criminal justice system to make the necessary changes to deliver public safety.

The governor and gubernatorial candidates can use their bully pulpits and legislative proposals to move Minnesota away from favoring probation toward imposing hard time. Legislators can increase mandatory minimum sentences. Where judges have discretion, they can insist on stiffer sentences — and it's particularly in their interest to do so if they don't want their hands tied by mandatory minimums.

Prosecutors can propose harsher sentences and refuse lighter plea bargains. Residents can insist that elected officials provide judges and law enforcement the legal framework, funding and support they need to do their jobs effectively.

Bottom line, judges are part of a multifaceted system. It's easy to single them out, but let's not scapegoat them in our shared mission to achieve public safety.

Cam Winton is an attorney in Minneapolis.