Many Americans travel to Mexico because medical care can be cheaper than in the U.S. Some examples:

Cosmetic surgery prices at South Carolina clinics

Tummy tuck: $7,000 - $9,000

Face lift: $8,000 - $14,000

Sculptural liposuction: $4,000 - $6,000

Breast augmentation: $4,500 - $6,500

___

Cosmetic surgery prices at Matamoros, Mexico, clinics

Tummy Tuck: $2,500 - $4,500

Face lift: $5,000

Sculptural Liposuction: $3,500

Breast augmentation: $4,000

___

Source: Associated Press reporting from advertisements and interviews with clinic staff.