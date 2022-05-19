BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In a story published May 11, 2022, about extremely premature babies and viability, The Associated Press erroneously reported the findings of a study that looked at how many babies born at 22 weeks received treatment. The study found that about 60% of the infants were actively treated in 2019, up from 26% in 2007; the figures were not the percentages of hospitals that treated them.