NEW YORK — In a story published September 19, 2022, about refunds for student loan payments made during the pandemic, The Associated Press erroneously reported when certain borrowers can get a refund. Borrowers who made payments during the pandemic and got their balances below $10,000 (or $20,000 if they received Pell grants) will get an automatic refund of the amount they paid during the pandemic, but not until after they apply to have their remaining debt forgiven.