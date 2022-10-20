NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In a story published October 20, 2022, about state efforts to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception slavery, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Vermont's proposal said "slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited in this State." The proposal states "slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited."
