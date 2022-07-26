WASHINGTON — In a story published July 25, 2022, about legal proceedings in the case of the suspected organizer of a deadly 2000 attack on a U.S. Navy warship, The Associated Press erroneously attributed a comment questioning a conflict of interest claim to a defense attorney, Navy Capt. Brian Mizer. The comment was made by the judge, Col. Lanny Acosta Jr.
