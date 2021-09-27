SEATTLE — In an early version of a story published September 24, 2021, about a judge's recommendation that a Native American tribe in Washington state once again be allowed to hunt gray whales, The Associated Press erroneously reported that an animal welfare organization didn't respond to an email for comment. The AP inadvertently did not email The Animal Welfare Institute before that version was published.
Most Read
-
Among the Jan. 6 rioters storming the U.S. Capitol was an FBI informant
-
Investigators probe Amtrak Empire Builder derailment that killed 3
-
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight
-
Rolling Stones open American tour, pay tribute to drummer
-
'View' hosts say they had false positive COVID tests