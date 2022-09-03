UVALDE, Texas — In a story published September 3, 2022, about children who survived the Uvalde school shooting dealing with trauma, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Julie Kaplow was affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital. She is the executive director of the Trauma and Grief Centers at The Hackett Center for Mental Health in Houston.
