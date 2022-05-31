UVALDE, Texas — In a story published May 30, 2022, about the killing of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, The Associated Press, citing the head of the state Department of Public Safety, reported that a teacher who propped open a door at the school left the door ajar. On May 31, the department said investigators had determined that the teacher had propped the door open with a rock, but then removed the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus. Investigators said the door did not lock.
