HOUSTON — In a story published April 24, 2022, about the planned execution of Melissa Lucio, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Lucio would be the first Latina executed by Texas. Lucio would be the first Latina executed by Texas since 1863.
Most Read
-
Officers: No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Depp
-
Kim Kardashian testifies, causes stir at 'Blac Chyna' trial
-
Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over
-
About 6M Californians ordered to cut water use amid drought
-
TSA: Airport security finds loaded gun in Cawthorn's bag