In a story published Dec. 9, 2021, and in prior stories on the same topic, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a Starbucks store in Buffalo was the first to unionize in the company's history. The United Food and Commercial Workers union represented workers at six stores in the Seattle area for several years in the 1980s.
Most Read
-
Texas judge blocks Biden federal worker vaccine mandate
-
High U.S. meat prices: Profiteering by packers including Cargill or capacity crunch?
-
Mars gives M&M's a makeover to promote inclusivity
-
General Mills seeks to give consumers what they want. Can it move fast enough?
-
Disruptions caused by COVID-19 surge mean Ecolab will miss 4Q earnings forecast