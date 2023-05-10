LOS ANGELES — In a story published May 9, 2023, about a judge dismissing parts of Marilyn Manson's lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood and another woman, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the judge declined to dismiss sections alleging the defendants hacked Manson's email, phone and social media accounts, created a phony email to manufacture evidence that he was sending illegal pornography, and ''swatted'' him, using a prank call to send authorities to his home. Wood's motion to dismiss did not involve these parts of the lawsuit.