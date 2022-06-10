BAKHMUT, Ukraine — In a story published June 9, 2022, about three foreign fighters who were sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Britain's foreign secretary. Her name is Liz Truss.
Most Read
-
US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%
-
$1.1B beef plant — largest in U.S. — planned for South Dakota
-
White supremacists are riling up thousands on social media
-
Despite bumps, plant-based aviation fuels maker Gevo continues its stock flight
-
Prosecutors open criminal inquiry of Wells Fargo's hiring practices