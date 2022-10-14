WASHINGTON — In a story published October 14, 2022, about a request from SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk that the Defense Department take over funding for his satellite network that has provided battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces, The Associated Press erroneously identified Musk as the founder of the electric vehicle maker.
