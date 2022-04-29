SALEM, Ore. — In a story published April 27, 2022, about a controversial clemency, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Hedquist was 17 when he committed murder. Oregon Department of Corrections information shows he was 18 then.
Most Read
-
Relatives say former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
-
'Carpool Karaoke' king James Corden leaving late-night show
-
Do I still need to wear a mask? A guide to help you decide
-
Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn't have records
-
Trump election probe in Georgia to seat special grand jury