NEW YORK — In a story published January 9, 2022, about the death of Woodstock festival co-creator Michael Lang, The Associated Press erroneously reported the distance between New York City and Bethel, N.Y. It is approximately 75 miles, as measured from the northwest corner of the Bronx to the Woodstock site in Bethel, not 50 miles.
