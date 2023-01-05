CHISINAU, Moldova — In a story published January 5, 2023, about the U.S. Agency for International Development providing $30 million in aid to Moldova, The Associated Press erroneously reported that some of the funds will be used to reimburse the country for previous electricity purchases. All of the funds will be used for that purpose.
