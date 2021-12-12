MAYFIELD, Ky. — In a story published December 11, 2021, about deadly tornadoes hitting several states, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a researcher on extreme weather at Northern Illinois University. He is Victor Gensini, not Victor Genzini.
