JERUSALEM — In a story published Oct. 8, 2023, about things to know about the Israel-Palestinian war, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the U.S. secretary of state. He is Antony Blinken, not Andrew Blinken.
Most Read
-
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead
-
What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
-
Death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan rises to over 2,000
-
Arctic discovery: A T-rex of the ocean
-
Japan auteur Yamada sticks to exploring the human condition after 90 films