MILWAUKEE — In a story published Sept. 22, 2022, about a Wisconsin hospital and coronavirus vaccine exemptions, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the hospital was ending religious exemptions. Froedtert Hospital said that while current religious exemptions expired, the health care provider will continue to allow valid medical and religious exemptions if impacted employees reapply after learning their exemptions are no longer valid.
