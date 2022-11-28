KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — In a story published Nov. 28 and 29, 2022, about the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano, The Associated Press incorrectly described the mountain's volume. It should have been expressed in cubic miles and cubic kilometers, not square miles and square kilometers.
