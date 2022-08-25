ATLANTA — In a story published August 25, 2022, about a Georgia prosecutor seeking to compel testimony from allies of former President Donald Trump, The Associated Press erroneously reported that former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows sent emails to the Department of Justice between Jan. 30, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021. The emails were sent between Dec. 30, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021.
